Go
Toast

Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar

Inventive Spanish-Caribbean tapas served in a romantic, contemporary split-level space. Unique wines and sherries from Spain and South America, craft cocktails and a very nice collection of sipping rums.

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

253 Washington Street • $$$

Avg 4.3 (492 reviews)

Popular Items

Union Dram$14.00
Bourbon, Drambuie, sweet vermouth, angostura + orange + Peuchaud’s bitters
Maduros fritos$5.00
Fried sweet plantain + grandma's spicy ketchup (gf, df, vegan)
Queso frito$7.00
Caribbean fried cheese + guava sauce (gf)
Rollitos de aguacate$7.00
Crispy avocado rolls + cilantro/prune sauce (df, vegan)
The Bad Boy$14.00
Mezcal, fresh lime, scotch bonnet pepper & pomegranate syrup, orange bitters
Patatas fritas$8.00
Hand-cut french fries + grandma’s spicy ketchup (gf, df, vegan)
Albóndigas$6.00
Beef meatballs in a guava/onion/tomato sauce
Arepitas de chorizo$16.00
Colombian grilled corn pockets filled with grilled chorizo, fresh Colombian farmer's cheese, tomato chutney + guacamole (gf)
Tosdada de remolacha$13.00
roasted beets, goat cheese, pistachios, balsamic vinaigrette + micro greens (gf)
Hamburguesita de cordero$9.00
Grass-fed lamb slider with sharp cheddar, caramelized onions + yogurt sauce (gf)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

253 Washington Street

Somerville MA

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Jungle

No reviews yet

A community music club in the concrete jungle.

Cantina La Mexicana

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ebi Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vinal General Store

No reviews yet

Suds, sandwiches, and sundries!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston