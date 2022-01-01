Go
Toast
  • /
  • Boston
  • /
  • Casa Bonita Mexican Grill

Casa Bonita Mexican Grill

Come in and enjoy!

1033 Mass Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Torta$10.00
Mexican Sandwich made with cabbage, guac, cheese, frijoles, tomatoes and homemade sauce
Quesadilla$9.49
Flour tortilla, Cheese, Sour cream and Guac + choice of protein + two topping
Mango con Tajin$5.50
Chopped juicy mango sprinkled with tajin chilli-lime seasoning
Diet Coke$1.99
Horchata$4.75
Chips and Salsa$6.49
Fresh homemade salsa with fresh tortillas chips
Churros$6.25
Fried dough pastry with melted dulce de leche or nutella
Tres Leche$4.99
Cake soaked in milk whipped cream with marachino cherries
Coke$1.99
Jalapeno Burger$9.99
Ground Beef, Jalapeno, cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles, brioche bun served with fries
See full menu

Location

1033 Mass Avenue

Roxbury MA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Victoria's Diner

No reviews yet

Boston's Biggest & Best Diner Since 1949!!

Flying Embers Boston

No reviews yet

California company launching a local Boston Taproom, Brewery and Social Club specializing in Hard Kombucha, Experimental Beer, and Hard Seltzers. A space for artists collaboration, live music and immersive art. Come enjoy indoor and outdoor seating!
Est. in 2016. Flying Embers was born in Ojai, CA during a massive wildfire that threatened our homes and our brewery. We donate a portion of our proceeds to firefighter and first responders out of respect for their service to our community.

NexDine

No reviews yet

Email unit294suffolk@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Dona Habana Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy Authentic Cuban Cuisine in Boston!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston