Go
Toast

Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

633 N Milwaukee Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (1644 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco Salad$13.99
Ground beef or shredded chicken, mixed
greens, guacamole, sour cream, crispy
tortilla shell, rice, refried beans,
Chihuahua cheese
Guacamole App$10.99
Hass Avocado, cilantro, red onions,
tomatoes, lime, jalapeńos
Trio Enchiladas$14.99
Three corn tortillas, shredded
chicken, Chihuahua cheese, ground
beef. Three sauces: ranchero, mole,
verde, rice, refried beans
Skirt Steak Fajita$20.99
Red & green peppers, onions,
guacamole, sour cream, rice,
refried beans
Casa Bonita Enchiladas$13.99
Two corn tortillas, Choice of queso fresco or Chihuahua cheese, mole,
verde, or ranchero sauce, rice, refried beans
Casa Bonita Burrito$16.99
Large flour tortilla, marinated skirt
steak, chihuahua cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce and tomato, served with rice and beans
Chicken Fajita$16.99
Chicken breast, red & green peppers,
onions, guacamole, sour cream, rice,
refried beans
Combo Fajitas$19.99
Red & green peppers, onions, guacamole,
sour cream, rice, refried beans
White Queso Dip$2.99
White queso with a blend of
Mexican peppers and seasoning
Chips and Salsa$2.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

633 N Milwaukee Ave

Libertyville IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oscar Lee's Barbecue

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mickey Finn's Brewery

No reviews yet

Family owned and operated brewpub for 27 years. Open Tuesday - Sunday. We can deliver beer, wine and spirits too. Check out our on-line menu.

Milwalky Taco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Milwalky Trace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston