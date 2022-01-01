Casa Bravo
Now offering Curbside Pick & Delivery!
123 MS-12, Starkville,
Popular Items
Location
123 MS-12, Starkville,
Starkville MS
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bop's of Starkville
Come in and enjoy!
Harveys Starkville
"Harvey's is a contemporary restaurant with an atmosphere set by old brick, decorative woodwork, and great music. We serve everything from specialty salads and sandwiches to our signature 48 hour marinated ribeyes and famous prime rib."
Mom & Pop Food Truck + Catering - Food Truck
Food Truck + Catering
Restaurant Tyler
Farm to Table