Casa Carbone
Family run and operated Italian restaurant
6019 Glenwood Ave A
Popular Items
Location
6019 Glenwood Ave A
Raleigh NC
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dos Taquitos
Welcome to Dos Taquitos, Raleigh's dinner spot for family and friends! Dos Taquitos was born from the heart of Carlos Salamanca who shares a love for Mexican Cuisine, Art, & Culture.
Sean's Shack
Come in and enjoy!
Crabtree Ale House New
Come in and enjoy!
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
Come in and enjoy!