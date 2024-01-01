Casa Collective - 323 West 8th Street
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Location
323 West 8th Street, Casa Grande AZ 85122
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gallopin' Goose Saloon and Grill - 1980 S. ARIZONA BLVD
No Reviews
1980 S. ARIZONA BLVD COOLIDGE, AZ 85128
View restaurant
Coolidge Patio Grill - 235 West Coolidge Avenue
No Reviews
235 West Coolidge Avenue Coolidge, AZ 85128
View restaurant