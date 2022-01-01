Casa Costa Bake Shop
Family-owned and operated bakery & cafe with Portuguese infuence located in Old Town Leander
FRENCH FRIES
201 Bagdad St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
201 Bagdad St
Leander TX
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Leander Beer Market
Come in and enjoy!
Moutons Southern Bistro
Mouton's original location is in Leander, Texas, and started out as a trading post before hosting a wide variety of cafes and restaurants. The Mouton Family took the reigns from a previous owner in January of 2012. Three months later, they relaunched as Mouton's Southern Bistro, introducing a mix of local favorites, as well as brand new lunch and dinner menus.
The Thirsty Chicken
Daiquiris & Wings
(Dine in or To-Go)
Sharks Burger
Come in and enjoy!