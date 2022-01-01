Go
Casa Costa Bake Shop

Family-owned and operated bakery & cafe with Portuguese infuence located in Old Town Leander

201 Bagdad St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1285 reviews)

Popular Items

Brigadeiro (Brazilian Chocolate Truffles)$3.25
Bacon Egg Cheddar Puff$4.00
Crispy bacon, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese in buttery puff pastry!
Pastel de Nata$3.50
Vanilla bean egg custard tartlet in a base of puff pastry. Lightly sweet. Perfect for a morning sweet treat or an afternoon pick-me-up. Pairs excellently with our Casa Brazil dark roast coffee or a hot tea!
Ingredients: flour, sugar, water, lemon peel, cinnamon, vanilla, egg, milk
(2) Coxinhas com Catupiry$6.50
Classic Brazilian street food at its best! (2) Tear-dropped shaped croquettes filled chicken, onions, garlic, olives, tomatoes, parsley and decadent creamy Catupiry cheese. Deep fried to order and served warm with a side of our homemade Malagueta ailoi. Wash it all down with an ice cold Guaraná to complete your Brazilian experience.
Loaded Portuguese Fries$16.00
1lbs of our thick cut steak fries topped with Portuguese Caçoila (red wined braised pulled pork), crispy bacon and melted white cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Topped with our Malagueta pepper aioli, red onions, parsley and black pepper. Generous portion size is perfect for a meal or to share with friends! This dish is gluten free.
Latte$4.00
Our rich Cabral espresso from Brazil and perfectly steamed milk. Please see below for options on homemade syrup flavors and alternative milk options. Enjoy hot or iced all year long!
Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake$6.50
George's Sausage Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
A Casa Costa favorite! House-made bolo lêvedo (artisan Portuguese sweet roll) with a fried egg, melted Tillamook imported cheddar cheese and two country sausage patties!
Banana Chocolate Chip Tea Bread$3.00
The perfect bite-sized treat when you want just a little sweet. Made with fresh bananas and semi-sweet chocolate chips.
Ingredients: banana, oil, egg, vanilla, sugar, flour, baking soda, salt, chocolate chips
Linguiça Puff$5.00
Savory Portuguese sausage, caramelized onions, white cheddar and Malagueta all inside a flaky puff pastry!
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

201 Bagdad St

Leander TX

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
