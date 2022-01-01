Go
Casa Cubana

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1007 Summit Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (495 reviews)

Popular Items

Arroz con pollo$11.00
Chicken with saffron rice
Masitas$5.00
Tres leches$5.00
Sponge cake soaked in three types of milk
Beef Empanaditas$5.00
Beef Empanaditas$5.00
3 Mini Beef empanadas
Cubano Sandwich$9.50
Ham, pork, Swiss cheese, pickle & mojo
Individual meal box$15.00
Each box includes you choice of ONE entree, plus TWO sides
Spinach & Cheese Empanaditas$5.00
Mushroom empanaditas$5.00
Vaca frita$8.50
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1007 Summit Ave

Jersey City NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
