Go
Toast

Casa D'Angelo at Seven Bridges

ONLY FOR SEVEN BRIDGES RESIDENTS
Lunch: 11:30am to 4:15pm
Dinner: 4:45pm to 9:00pm

16701 Cabernet Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

MARGHARITA PIZZA$12.00
tomarto sauce / mozzarella / basil
BREAD ROLL each$0.50
AMERICAN BURGER$14.00
8 oz thick angus hamburger / american cheese / lettuce / tomato/ onion / pickle /mayo brioche bun
KIDS MARGHERITA$8.00
8" margherita pizza
tomato sauce/mozzarella cheese
CAESAR$12.00
romain gem / house-made caesar / white anchovies / shaved reggiano /croutons
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$19.00
chicken parmigiana with side of spaghetti marinara
KIDS PENNE BUTTER$8.00
CHICKEN FINGERS$8.00
KIDS MINI CHEESEBURG (2)$8.00
2 MINI CHEESEBURGERS/AMERICAN CHGEESE
ANGELO SALAD$12.00
chopped romain / asiago cheese / tomato / red onions / roasted peppers / balsamic vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

16701 Cabernet Drive

Delray Beach FL

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Prime 7 at Seven Bridges

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Grille at The Bridges

No reviews yet

Due to COVID-19 we will be offering Curbside Pick up and Delivery. We ensure that all safety precautions are being used and your health is our priority.

Pizzeria Sophia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Warren - DGH

No reviews yet

Welcome to Warren American.Whiskey.Kitchen

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston