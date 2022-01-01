Go
Casa De Marisco

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

502 W PIKE • $$

Avg 4.8 (956 reviews)

Popular Items

FAJITA TACOS$15.29
3 Fajita Tacos. Served with rice, beans, fries and salad.
TORTILLAS
BOTANA x 1$27.79
Bed of chips with beans and cheese, topped with fajitas and quesadillas. All the vegetables come on the side. Includes rice and beans.
CALDO DE RES$13.99
Beef soup. Vegetables include cabbage, carrots, potatoes, corn and squash. Includes rice on the side.
BOTANA x 4$59.99
Bed of chips with beans and cheese, topped with fajitas and quesadillas. All the vegetables come on the side. Includes rice and beans.
MAR/TIERRA x 2$44.59
Fish, shrimp, stuffed crab, fries, rice and toast on one half. The other half includes chips with beans, cheese, fajitas and tortillas. Vegetables come on the side.
(16 oz) COCTEL DE CAMARON$12.39
Shrimp mixed with onion, tomato and cilantro in our homemade cocktail sauce. Topped with avocado slices.
BOTANA x 6$86.99
Bed of chips with beans and cheese, topped with fajitas and quesadillas. All the vegetables come on the side. Includes rice and beans.
ENCHILADAS$13.29
3 Enchiladas w/ rice and beans.
BOTANA x 2$40.59
Bed of chips with beans and cheese, topped with fajitas and quesadillas. All the vegetables come on the side. Includes rice and beans.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

502 W PIKE

WESLACO TX

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
