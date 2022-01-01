Go
Toast

Casa de Mexicana

Come in and enjoy!

20221 Virgil H Goode Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

White Sauce$1.14
Queso Dip$4.47
Blended Cheese Dip
Soapilla$4.03
Fried Pastry
Arroz de Vegetariana$9.77
Kids #1$6.33
Choice of Chicken or Beef
1 Hard Taco$2.88
Choco Taco$3.74
Tamal$2.88
Burrito Los Angeles$11.21
Chicken or Steak
Flan$4.03
See full menu

Location

20221 Virgil H Goode Highway

Rocky Mount VA

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Buddy's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy y'all!

Franklin County Distilleries

No reviews yet

We have a diverse menu to fit any mood or budget. A children's menu is also available. Along with our food we offer some VA micro brew selections, and a wide variety of spirits made on site.

Napoli Cowboy

No reviews yet

Where the tastes of Texas and Italy collide!
In house smoked meats, slow cooked family sauces, fresh salads, spicy chili, CAB certified steaks and delicious pasta dishes.

Teriyaki House

No reviews yet

Delicious Asian fusion cuisine!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston