Casa de Mexicana
Come in and enjoy!
20221 Virgil H Goode Highway
Popular Items
Location
20221 Virgil H Goode Highway
Rocky Mount VA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Buddy's BBQ
Come in and enjoy y'all!
Franklin County Distilleries
We have a diverse menu to fit any mood or budget. A children's menu is also available. Along with our food we offer some VA micro brew selections, and a wide variety of spirits made on site.
Napoli Cowboy
Where the tastes of Texas and Italy collide!
In house smoked meats, slow cooked family sauces, fresh salads, spicy chili, CAB certified steaks and delicious pasta dishes.
Teriyaki House
Delicious Asian fusion cuisine!