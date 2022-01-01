Go
Toast

Casa de Reyes

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

2754 Calhoun St • $$

Avg 3.7 (3166 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2754 Calhoun St

San Diego CA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barra Barra Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Life Better Blended

Brazil by the Bay

No reviews yet

Located right behind Sports Arena in Point Loma. Our menu includes favorites such as picanha, coxinhas, kibes, pastels and delicious tri-tip dinner. Affordable prices and fun atmosphere with several TVs showing sports and Brazilian television. The restaurant also offers an outside patio with live Brazilian music. We are a very short distance from the Pechanga Sports Arena and a great place to grab a bite and a beer before a show or a game.

Bay City Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

DRINK LOCAL!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston