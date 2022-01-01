Go
Casa Del Barco

At Casa del Barco, we invite you to gather, raise your glass, and live life to the fullest. Casa del Barco is a shot of adventure with regionally inspired Mexican cuisine and innovative cocktails perfect for those hungry to inject life with a bit of art and exploration. As a tequileria, you can choose from a menu of upwards of 100 different tequilas and mezcals. There’s nothing we love more than to live in the moment, so grab your friends for happy hour, weekend brunch, or the best party ever.

320 South 12th Street

Popular Items

Adobo Chicken Taco
charred corn relish, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla with Mexican rice and black beans
Carne Asada Burrito$15.00
citrus herb marinated beef, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, smothered in queso
Casa Rice & Bean Bowl$10.00
Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, queso fresco, escabeche, guacamole, chipotle aioli
Traditional Queso$9.50
house blend of melted cheeses, peppers w/ warm tortilla chips
Chips & Salsa$3.00
salsa fresca w/ warm tortilla chips *unlimited in-house
Guacamole Fresco$8.00
made fresh with avocados, tomato, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro w/ warm tortilla chips
Casa Crunch Burrito$12.00
adobo chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, jack cheese, queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno crema
Kale Salad$9.00
black beans, charred corn, queso fresco, red onion, tomato, tortilla strips, cilantro mojo vinaigrette
Nachos$10.00
queso, jack cheese, pico de gallo, queso fresco, black beans, cilantro, lime crema
Quesadilla
grilled flour tortilla, jack cheese, sweet peppers and onions, guacamole, lime crema, pico de gallo
Location

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
