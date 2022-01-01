Casa di Pizza 2
Come in and enjoy!
2986 Mckinley Ave
Location
2986 Mckinley Ave
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Casa Di Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Lupo
At Lupo, we craft seasonally inspired tapas, paired with our thoughtfully curated wine and cocktail list. We pride ourselves on sourcing high-quality ingredients both from Ohio and around the globe. Join us for a culinary experience unlike any other in Columbus.
Umami Soul Catering LLC
stop by and enjoy!
Old Bag of Nails
Gift Cards can be used at ANY Old Bag of Nails Location.