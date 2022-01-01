Go
Toast

Casa Di Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

4658 E State Road 64 • $$

Avg 4.5 (1469 reviews)

Popular Items

BAKED PENNE$4.90
FRENCH FRIES
LG REGULAR$18.99
DOUBLE (20) WINGS$25.99
Our original Buffalo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
SHEET PIZZA$31.99
HOUSE SALAD$3.00
PIZZA LOGS$9.79
4 cheese & pepperoni pizza logs served with a side of marinara sauce
LG THIN CRUST$18.99
SM REGULAR$13.99
SINGLE (10) WINGS$14.99
Our original Buffalo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

4658 E State Road 64

Bradenton FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery

No reviews yet

The Best of New York Deli's in Florida!
The Real Thing Is Finally Here!

SunCoast Meal Prep

No reviews yet

"Meal Prep Made Easy! Our team of chefs prepare a wide variety of delicious and nutritious meals that are ready to eat in minutes! We offer Meal Prep in Sarasota, Bradenton, Siesta Key, and Lakewood Ranch."

3 Keys Brewing

No reviews yet

3 Keys Brewing is a family friendly brewery with a full kitchen on site serving up gourmet style pub fare. With an inviting social atmosphere, we have a weekly list of entertainment, music and food and drink specials.

SHAKE STATION

No reviews yet

Fast-casual, family-friendly restaurant with ice cream and milkshakes!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston