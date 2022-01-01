Go
Toast

Casa DiLeo Restaurante Italiano

Home style Italian, Come in and enjoy!

37169 Rehoboth Ave Ext Unit 2

No reviews yet

Popular Items

NY Medium$16.00
Fresh Made Dough Daily
NY Large$18.00
Fresh dough made daily
10 Wings$15.00
Mild, hot, or inferno served with celery and blue cheese
Greek Salad$15.00
Bed of lettuce topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, pepperoni, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Served with EVOO, oregano + kosher salt
Mozzarella sticks$9.00
Chicken Marsala$22.00
Fresh chicken breast sautéed with dry Marsala wine and mushroom Demi-glaze over spaghetti or choice of pasta
Single Antipasto salad$15.00
Cappicola, provolone, salami, celery, roasted red pepper, black olives, tuna, artichoke hearts, and mushrooms, over field greens
Birch Beer$2.99
Basket of fries$7.00
Chicken and Eggplant Parmesan$22.00
Best of both worlds! Served with house made tomato sauce over spaghetti or choice of pasta
See full menu

Location

37169 Rehoboth Ave Ext Unit 2

Rehoboth Beach DE

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Diego's Bar & Nightclub

No reviews yet

Rehoboth's largest nightclub and patio bar.

The Cultured Pearl

No reviews yet

Please call 302-227-4217 to place Carryout Orders.
For 26 years we have been recognized as the Best of Delaware! Award winning sushi paired with a full Asian and American influenced kitchen menu.

Coho's Market & Grill

No reviews yet

Coho’s is the place to stop for deli delights to satisfy your breakfast or lunch craving. Check out our selection of market items and prepared foods perfect for every occasion.

Touch of Italy - Rehoboth

No reviews yet

Simply Italian!
Trattoria
Salumeria
Pasticceria

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston