Go
Toast

Casa Do Brasil

Casa do Brasil offers the Brazos Valley an authentic dining experience of the finest beef, wine, and regionally-specific fare imported from the rich gaucho tradition of Southern Brazil.

1665 Greens Prairie Rd W

No reviews yet

Popular Items

NY Cheesecake$12.00
Vanilla Cheesecake Topped with Either Caramel, Raspberry, or Chocolate Sauce
USDA Prime Aged Center Cut Filet Mignon 8oz$39.00
Sea salted beef tenderloin.
USDA Prime Aged Picanha 10oz$25.00
Sea salted top sirloin.
Pao De Queijo Dozen$5.00
Brazilian cheese bread
USDA Prime Aged Fraldinha 10oz$29.00
Sea salted bottom sirloin.
Bottom Sirloin Churrasco Experience$89.00
USDA Prime Aged Bottom Sirloin (24 oz), Bacon-Wrapped Chicken (4 Pieces), Parmesan Crusted Pork Tenderloin (4 Pieces), Brazilian Pork Sausage (4 Pieces).
Served with your choice of two sides, one salad, and pão de queijo (cheese bread).
Serves four people
Churrasco Experience for Two$52.00
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken (3 Pieces), Bacon-Wrapped USDA Prime Aged Bottom Sirloin (3 Pieces), Brazilian Pork Sausage (3 Pieces), Parmesan Crusted Pork Tenderloin (3 Pieces).
Served with your choice of two sides, one salad, and pão de queijo (cheese bread).
Candied Bacon$9.00
Slow roasted applewood smoke bacon strips crusted with brown sugar, black pepper, and red pepper flakes.
Brazilian Empanadas$10.00
Three Flaky Pastries Stuffed With Either Chipotle Chicken, Prime Picanha, or Shrimp
Pan Seared Salmon$21.00
6oz Pan Seared Salmon with Maracuyá Aioli
See full menu

Location

1665 Greens Prairie Rd W

College Station TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Costa Vida - College Station

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

Rx Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Howdy's Texas Grill'd Pizza

No reviews yet

Home of the Original Award Winning Texas Grill'd Pizza

Gogh Gogh Coffee Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston