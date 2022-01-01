Casa Do Brasil
We invite you to experience an authentic churrascaria in the heart of the Galleria. The origins of churrasco, grilling on open fire, date back to the 1800s as the cuisine of the gauchos, South American cowboys and ranch hands who worked the land of southern Brazil.
The gauchos of Brazil, much like those of Texas, formed a culture of their own, complete with a unique style of cooking. Churrasco, also known as Brazilian barbeque, offers a selection of USDA Prime beef, chicken, lamb, pork, and seafood fire-roasted and served tableside. At Casa Do Brasil, we pride ourselves on offering the finest cuts of USDA Prime beef and preserving these classic techniques.
2800 Sage Rd Suite A100
Popular Items
Location
2800 Sage Rd Suite A100
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The West End - A Public House
Come on in and enjoy!
FIG & OLIVE Houston
In Uptown Houston’s Galleria, FIG & OLIVE Tasting Kitchen & Bar is an escape to the French Riviera for weary shoppers and residents. With an all day tasting menu, F&O Houston gives guests an accessible way to indulge with an elegant lunch or a late-night rendezvous. The buzzy bar scene makes for an evening that is effortlessly entertaining. And the Rosé Terrace is the perfect place to enjoy a glass of sparkling rosé or cool down on a hot day with a frosé. On weekends, we offer brunch twist on our menu for a South of France style Saturday or Sunday.
Tom n Toms Coffee
Welcome to Tom N Toms Galleria! We are a Korean Coffee/Cafe that originated in South Korea. At the Galleria location, there will be additional food items available outside of the Tom N Tom's brand. There will be pop ups by local chefs, along with pop ups affiliated with the owner's restaurant, Dak & Bop. Daily baked goods made in-house and fresh food items made for dine-in and for to-go will be available.
The Original Ninfa's Uptown
If you're looking for a Houston Mexican restaurant, Ninfa's is not only a local icon, having serviced politicians, celebrities & even visiting royalty, their Mexican food is unbeatable. Chef Alex Padilla uses only top quality ingredients, like Mama Ninfa herself did, & fresh Gulf of Mexico seafood like red snapper, jumbo shrimp & more.
Voted Best Margaritas, you can enjoy Ninfaritas on our spacious patios, dine on the best Mexican dishes & fajitas around and truly enjoy a great restaurant experience.