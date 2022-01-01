Go
Casa Don Manuel

1292 Alps Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (43 reviews)

Churros$7.00
Salsa & Chips Medium 16 oz$6.00
Casa Nachos$10.00
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans and melted cheese, your choice of carne asada, al pastor or grilled chicken served with guacamole and chopped jalapeño peppers.
Quesadillas$9.00
Flour tortillas filled with melted cheese served with guacamole and your choice of chicken, al pastor, beef. 9
Grilled shrimp add 2
Chicken Fingers$8.00
Tacos Dorados$18.00
Crispy fried tacos, filled with shredded chicken, beef, picadillo, cheese or vegetables, topped with lettuces and sour cream.
Vegetarian, gluten free
Enchiladas Verdes$18.00
Soft corn tortillas dipped in green tomatillo sauce, filled with choice of shredded chicken, beef, picadillo (groud beef),cheese or vegetables and covered with melted cheese.
Vegetarian, gluten free
Guacamole$11.50
Traditional fresh avocado, mixed with fresh tomatoes, cilantro, onions, jalapeno peppers, house lemon fusion.
Our Traditional Style Fajita$18.00
Our Traditional style fajita served in a hot iron skillet with your choice of three of the following meats (marinated chicken, beef, shrimp, home-style chorizo or carnitas). Topped with sautéed onions, green peppers and mushrooms side of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice and beans, flour or handmade corn tortilla.
Burritos$18.00
Flour tortillas stuffed with refried beans, with choice of shredded chicken, beef, picadillo, cheese or vegetables served with guacamole and sour cream.
Vegetarian
1292 Alps Road

Wayne NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
