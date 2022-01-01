Go
Casa Familia Bluefield

Come in and enjoy!

4025 College Ave

Popular Items

Millionaire Chimichanga$16.50
Steak Fajita Nachos$13.50
Grilled steak , onions, green peppers, and tomato topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip.
Steak Carbon Tacos$12.50
Comes with two flour tortilla with grilled Steak with grilled onions topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Cheesecake Slice$7.50
Lunch Bluefield Special$9.99
Grilled Chicken and Shrimp served on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip.
Chicken Fajita$13.25
Grilled Chicken comes with grilled onions, green peppers and tomato.
Chicken Fajita Nachos$12.50
Grilled Chicken , onions, green peppers, and tomato topped with shredded cheese and cheese dip.
Steak Street Tacos$11.00
Comes with three corn tortillas with grilled steak, onion, and cilantro.
Lunch Chicken Chimichanga$8.25
One Chicken chimichanga served with rice.
Chicken Tenders$6.50
Comes with three tenders then choice of fries or rice.
Location

4025 College Ave

Bluefield VA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
