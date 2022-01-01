Casa Gazcón Mexican Grill
Established in 1994.
Formerly known as 'El Tapatio," this family owned and operated business has served the community since the Spring of 1994.
Come in and see why we've become a local favorite for authentic Mexican food!
11413 Telegraph Rd.
Popular Items
Location
Santa Fe Springs CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
