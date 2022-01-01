Go
Casa Gazcón Mexican Grill

Established in 1994.
Formerly known as 'El Tapatio," this family owned and operated business has served the community since the Spring of 1994.
Come in and see why we've become a local favorite for authentic Mexican food!

11413 Telegraph Rd.

Popular Items

Enchilada Queso La Carte$1.99
Burrito Steak & Eggs$8.35
Includes Carne Asada, Eggs, Cheese, breakfast potatoes OR refried beans.
Taco Pescado$1.50
Taco Asada$2.50
Burrito Asada$9.50
Asada, pinto beans, cheese, onions, cilantro & salsa.
Plato Chilaquiles$9.95
Horchata
Orden (3) T de Papa$6.10
Taco Pescado$2.35
Taco Pastor$2.35
Santa Fe Springs CA

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
