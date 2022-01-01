Go
Casa Lever

Enjoy the highest quality ingredients meticulously prepared into a beautifully composed dishes.

390 Park Avenue • $$$$

Avg 4.6 (2569 reviews)

Popular Items

Cime di Rapa$14.00
broccoli rabe, garlic, peperoncino, anchovies
Cappellacci di Baccala'$29.00
homemade codfish cappellacci, fava bean purée, green peas, saffron
Bolognese$32.00
homemade fettuccine, traditional veal ragù
Carbonara*$29.00
spaghetti Setaro, organic egg, guanciale, Pecorino Romano DOP, Tellicherry black pepper. *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy and other food allergens are present. While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of the major food allergens.
Broccoli Arrosto$27.00
roasted broccoli, broccoli rabe pureé, Brussels sprouts, ginger garlic crunch
Spinaci e Porri$14.00
braised leeks, sautéed baby spinach
Cacio e Pepe$29.00
homemade tonnarelli, Pecorino Romano DOP, Tellicherry black pepper
Vongole$37.00
linguine Pastificio dei Campi, Manila clams, peperoncino, garlic, parsley
Branzino$51.00
sea bass from the Mediterranean Sea
Salmone*$41.00
organic Atlantic salmon sustainably farmed in the Faroe Islands. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
390 Park Avenue

New York NY

