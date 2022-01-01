Go
Casa Maria

Come in and enjoy some traditional Mexican food, with a splash of tex-mex

22604 interestate 35

Popular Items

Breakfast Burritos$6.00
Your choice of up to 5 breakfast ingredients in a 10 - inch tortilla
Sopa de Tortilla$7.00
Spanish rice, shredded chicken, tortilla chips, monterrey jack cheese and avocado slices all together in a chicken broth, alongside salted crackers and lime
Fajita Tacos$3.50
Your choice of beef or chicken fajita, you can pick up to 4 more additional items
Burrito$11.00
One 10-inch tortilla, filled with refried beans, monterrey jack cheese and your choice of meat, topped with red sauce and monterrey jack cheese; served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans
Migas$10.00
Two scrambled eggs mixed with corn tortilla chips, pico de gallo, topped with cheddar cheese, two slices of bacon and served with refried beans, homemade potatoes and tortillas
Meat Tacos$3.25
Your choice of meat, you can pick up to 4 more additional items
Totopos con Salsa Roja$4.00
Salsa Roja with tortilla chips
Breakfast Tacos$2.50
Your choice of two ingredient breakfast tacos, you can also pick up to 4 more additional ingredients
Nachos de la Casa$14.00
Beef or Chicken fajita nachos with onions, bell peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, cheese, avocado and jalapenos
Horchata$2.00
kyle TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
