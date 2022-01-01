Casa Martin
“NUESTRA CASA ES SU CASA”
Locally owned and family operated, we at Casa Martin Mexican Restaurant aim to provide the freshest,most traditional Mexican food from the region of Tepatitlan Jalisco to Santa Monica’s business community, students, tourists, and residents.
1251 3RD ST PROMENADE
Popular Items
Location
Santa Monica CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
