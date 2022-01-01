Go
Toast

Casa Martin

“NUESTRA CASA ES SU CASA”
Locally owned and family operated, we at Casa Martin Mexican Restaurant aim to provide the freshest,most traditional Mexican food from the region of Tepatitlan Jalisco to Santa Monica’s business community, students, tourists, and residents.
Sunday – Thursday 11:00am –12:30am
Friday – Saturday 11:00am – 1:30am11

1251 3RD ST PROMENADE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Tostada Salad$20.00
Side Of Refried Beans$6.00
CHILE VERDE PLATILLO$22.00
1 CHILE RELLENO A LA CARTA$12.00
SIDE OF CILANTRO$2.00
Grilled Chicken Casa Salad$21.00
MIX CEVICHE APP$20.00
NO MEAT SUPER BURRITO$22.00
Sauteed Spinach$12.00
MEXICANA COMBO$25.00
See full menu

Location

1251 3RD ST PROMENADE

Santa Monica CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Palihouse Cafe

No reviews yet

Please join us!

800 Degrees Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Misfit Restaurant + Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston