Go
Toast
  • /
  • Casa Mexicana Rhinelander

Casa Mexicana Rhinelander

At Casa Mexicana we offer meals of excellent quality and invite you to try our delicious food.
The key to our success is simple: providing quality food that taste great every single time, and providing our customers with genuine service. We offer authentic Mexican cuisine and American food options.
Eat delicious food. Grab a drink. But most of all, relax! Thank you for your support, we are proud to serve the North woods Community.

1180 Lincoln St • $

Avg 4.8 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips to Go
Side of Rice & Beans$4.00
Mexico Lindo$11.99
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp, sauteed with bell peppers,tomatoes and onions served on top of rice and smothered in cheese sauce
Hard Shell Taco$0.99
Chimichanga Meal$10.99
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of filling deep fried to a golden brown topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. served with a side of rice and beans
Tacos Ala Carta
Cheese Dip 12oz$7.99
Salsa to Go
Burritos California$11.99
10 in flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak or a mix of both, rice, beans, sour cream, tomatoes, and lettuce topped with our homemade cheese sauce
Taco Dinner$10.99
flour Steak tortillas tacos served with rice and beans-
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly

Location

1180 Lincoln St

Rhinelander WI

Sunday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bitters and Bull

No reviews yet

Thank You!

The Thirsty Giraffe

No reviews yet

Lakeside Bar and Grill featuring a full "in house smoked" BBQ Pit Menu, Homemade Pizza's, Broasted Chicken, Ahi Tuna, Grilled Shrimp, Friday Fish Fry and Saturday Prime Rib. Bar features a specialty drink menu and full bar.

Pike's Pine Isle Lodge

No reviews yet

Come for the view, stay for the brew! Accessible via water, road or trail, Pike's Pine Isle Lodge is the only full-service bar and restaurant directly on the Three Lakes chain. We offer cold drinks and classic food with a twist in our inviting lodge atmosphere overlooking majestic Medicine Lake. We are a family-owned operation that believes in old-fashioned hospitality and we hope you'll come by and stay awhile!

Pickles Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston