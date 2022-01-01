Go
Casa Mia Latin Cuisine

Flavors Inspired by Life

4920 TX-121 Suite 500

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pupusa$3.50
Pupusas
Loaded Quesadillas$13.99
Served with guacamole and sour cream
Chip & Salsa$4.00
Chip & Salsa
Chicken Enchiladas$12.99
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with warm sour cream sauce
Burrito Grande$13.99
Served with spanish rice and beans
Pupusas$9.99
Three handmade corn tortillas stuffed with cheese or pork and cheese
Sizzling Fajitas$15.99
Sizzling Fajita, served with spanish rice, beans guacamole and sour cream
Chile con Queso$4.00
Chile con Queso
Rice$2.00
8oz rice
Guacamole$4.00
Guacamole
Location

4920 TX-121 Suite 500

Lewisville TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
