Casa Nostra

Welcome to Casa Nostra
Just a short drive from the Silicon Valley in the heart of the Santa Cruz mountains you can experience the best of what Italy has to offer. At Casa Nostra you can enjoy an exquisite meal in the center of a romantic redwood circle. From wedding rehearsal dinners to corporate events, to your next birthday party, we are the oasis you’ve been searching for. Escape the summer heat in our one of a kind taproom, where you can choose from our extensive selection of ice cold, local beers on tap.

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$10.75
chopped romaine hearts, homemade dressing, shaved parmigiano, croutons *dressing contains raw egg and anchovies
Short Ribs$25.00
boneless short ribs with carrots, celery, onions, Italian herbs, red wine reduction
Trio Mousse$8.50
three layers of chocolate mousse with a hazelnut crisp
Spaghetti con le Polpotte$20.00
our homemade meatballs in marinara sauce
Lasagna$20.75
beef and pork meat sauce, mushrooms, spinach, béchamel and mozzarella cheese *no substitutions or subtractions available on this item
Fettuccine Pollo$21.25
homemade fettuccine, chicken, garlic, spinach, pine nuts, raisins, white wine sauce, cheese
Garlic Bread$6.50
Burger$13.50
Orecchette Salsiccia$22.75
sausage, garlic, white wine, broccolini, mushrooms, tomatoes, pecorino cheese
Ravioli di Spinaci$20.50
cheese-spinach ravioli with alfredo or gorgonzola sauce
Location

9217 highway 9

Ben Lomond CA

Sunday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
