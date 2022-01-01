Go
Welcome to Casa Nostra
Just a short drive from the Silicon Valley in the heart of the Santa Cruz mountains you can experience the best of what Italy has to offer. At Casa Nostra you can enjoy an exquisite meal in the center of a romantic redwood circle. From wedding rehearsal dinners to corporate events, to your next birthday party, we are the oasis you’ve been searching for. Escape the summer heat in our one of a kind taproom, where you can choose from our extensive selection of ice cold, local beers on tap.

219 mt hermon rd

Avg 3 (30 reviews)

Popular Items

Plain Pasta$14.50
* Build your own option
Spaghetti con le Polpotte$20.00
our homemade meatballs in marinara sauce
Kids Spaghetti Meatballs$10.00
Garlic Bread$6.50
Homemade baguette baked with garlic-butter and Parmesan spread
Orecchette Salsiccia$22.75
sausage, garlic, white wine, broccolini, mushrooms, tomatoes, pecorino cheese
Caesar Salad$10.75
chopped romaine hearts, homemade dressing, shaved parmigiano, croutons *dressing contains raw egg and anchovies
Rigatoni alla Bolognese$21.25
slow cooked pork and beef meat sauce over Rigatoni Pasta
Green Kale$13.25
green kale, lemon, soy sauce, pickled red onion, goat cheese, olive oil and sliced almonds
Short Ribs$25.00
boneless short ribs with carrots, celery, onions, Italian herbs, red wine reduction
Gnocchi Pesto$20.50
served with pesto (pine nuts, basil, parmigiano, Romano & garlic) garnished with pine nuts and fresh tomato. *cannot be made gluten free or dairy free
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

scotts valley CA

Sunday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
