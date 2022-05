CASA OINARI IS A LOCALLY OWNED, JAPANESE RESTAURANT. OUR SAUCES ARE SCRATCH-MADE DAILY. ALL OUR MEATS AND VEGETABLES ARE HAND-CUT PREPPED FRESH! AS FOR OR SUSHI INGREDIENTS AND PREPERATION, WE ARE FOCUSED ON PROVIDING THE HIGHEST POSSIBLE QUALITY AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE. WE ALSO, ARE FOOD LOVERS AND SO WE PREPARE THE QUALITY OF FOOD, THAT WE ALSO ENJOY EATING!! IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT OUR MENU, PLEASE FREE TO ASK!



775 Bethel Ave