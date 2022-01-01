Go
Casa Oinari - Parlier

Come in and enjoy!

13699 E. Manning Ave

Popular Items

FUEGO ROLL$10.99
DEEP FRIED, INSIDE- SPICY TERIYAKI CHICKEN, CREAM CHEESE, AVOCADO OnTOP- SPICY MAYO, SRIRACHA
PARLIER ROLL$13.99
INSIDE-TEMPURA CRAB, TEMPURA SHRIMP, AVOCADO OnTOP TERIYAKI, TEMPURA FLAKE, SPICY MAYO
CRUNCHY ROLL$11.99
INSIDE-TEMPURA CRAB, TEMPURA SHRIMP, AVOCADO OnTOP TERIYAKI, TEMPURA FLAKE, SPICY MAYO
CHICKEN POTSTICKERS 6pc.$6.99
Deep fried chicken dumplings
RED DRAGON ROLL$14.95
INSIDE- SPICY TUNA, TEMPURA SHRIMP, CUCUMBER OnTOP-TUNA, AVOCADO, TERIYAKI, SRIRACHA
FIRECRACKER CHICKEN$12.99
HAND CUT CHICKEN CHUNKS LIGHTLY BATTERED &DEEP FRIED, TOSSED IN SPICY TERIYAKI AND TOPPED W/SPICY MAYO &SRIRACHA
VEGGIE EGG ROLL 1pc.$1.69
DEEP FRIED VEGETABLE EGG ROLL
TEMPURA SHRIMP ROLL$8.99
TEMPURA SHRIMP, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER
Parlier CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
