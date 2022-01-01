Go
Toast

Casa Real Cocina Mexicana

Family owned and operated since 2011. We put our heart and passion to every dish and every drink prepared from scratch with our own special family recipes.

3100 W White Oaks Dr • $$

Avg 3.9 (1308 reviews)

Popular Items

TACO DINNER$15.99
Casa Real Burrito$12.99
Xtra Salsa$1.50
1 Taco
Xtra Chips$1.00
4 Tacos
3 Tacos
Chicken Cheese Rice$13.99
Traditional Fajita$14.49
Queso Dip$6.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3100 W White Oaks Dr

Springfield IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Joseph's Fine Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Head West Sub Stop

No reviews yet

We pride ourselves on the freshest and finest ingredients that we put together for your favorite Sub Sandwich. Dine in, Carryout, or Delivery. Try us today!!

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0391

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston