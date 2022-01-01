Go
Casa Romero

30 Gloucester St • $$

Avg 4.1 (3176 reviews)

Popular Items

Enchilada Mole$19.00
Corn tortillas filled with chicken and topped with melted cheese topped with our homemade Mole poblano sauce.
Served with rice and beans
Enchilada Verde$19.00
Corn tortillas filled with chicken and topped with melted cheese and a green tomatillo sauce.
Served with rice and beans.
GLUTEN FREE
Chicken FAJA$24.00
Chicken breast fajitas served with 3 flour tortillas, pico de Gallo, Mexican rice and beans
BEST SELLER
Casamigos Special$15.00
Pastor$20.00
Chips /Salsa/ Gucamole$14.00
Homemade Corn tortilla chips, Salsa Casera and fresh Gucamole.
GLUTEN FREE
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
chicken and cheese grilled in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Flautas$10.00
GLUTEN FREE
Chile Relleno$11.00
Pork Tamale$9.00
Steamed pork Tamale served in a banana leaf.
GLUTEN FREE
Upscale
Formal
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

30 Gloucester St

Boston MA

Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
