Casa Supreme

Pinche Bueno tacos, quesadillas and burritos in Hell’s Kitchen. Ingredients make the meal, that’s why we work hard to whip up the best pinche tacos, cooked to order, just the way you like ‘em. In our humble opinion, life’s too short to limit your taco consumption, so any opportunity to enjoy mass quantities of tacos should always be seized. \t\t\tBuen Provecho!

857 Ninth Avenue North Store

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Frijoles & Queso Taco$8.00
Black beans and jack cheese rolled in flour tortillas
Pollo Chipotle Bowl$13.00
Carne Asada Bowl$14.50
4 oz Guacamole and chips$6.25
8 oz Guacamole and chips$10.50
Chipotle Chicken Burrito$13.00
Carne Asada Taco$10.50
Carnitas Bowl$13.00
Chorizo Burrito$12.00
Quesadilla
Location

857 Ninth Avenue North Store

NY NY

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
