Come in and enjoy our Signature Tacos voted "Best in the City" by Albuquerque the Magazine 2017 and 2018

Avg 4.6 (2316 reviews)

Popular Items

$1.50 Beef Taco$1.50
1 $ Street Taco$1.00
(3) Shrimp Taco Plate$15.50
Three of our signature griddled Tacos with juicy popping gulf shrimp, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
12 TACO PACK (PREMIUM)$45.95
12 Premium Signature Tacos - Includes 1 pint of red chile rice, 1 pint of whole pinto beans and a bag of chips with home made house salsa.
Choose from Brisket, Carne Asada or Gulf Shrimp.
PLEASE USE THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX TO TELL US HOW MANY OF EACH YOU WOULD LIKE TO TOTAL 12 TACOS.
PLEASE NOTE THAT THE CARNE ASADA TACOS WILL COME WITH PICO DE GALLO AND GUACAMOLE. BOTH CONTAIN ONIONS AND JALAPENOS.
Ala Carte Ground Beef Taco$3.50
Classic seasoned ground beef taco in our grilled signature shell, with lettuce tomato and cheese.
12 TACO PACK (SIGNATURE)$35.95
12 Signature Tacos - Includes 1 pint of red chile rice, 1 pint of whole pinto beans and a bag of chips with home made house salsa.
Choose from BEEF, CHICKEN or CALABACITAS.
PLEASE USE THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX TO TELL US HOW MANY OF EACH YOU WOULD LIKE TO TOTAL 12 TACOS.
Ala Carte Gulf Shrimp Taco$4.75
Plump and popping juicy grilled gulf shrimp in a griddled shell with lettuce cheese and tomato
Ala Carte Acapulco Fish Taco$4.75
Seasoned grilled fish with a spicy serrano chile vinaigrette cole-slaw on a soft corn tortilla
Ala Carte Carne Asada Taco$4.75
Central Mexico influenced Carne Asada marinated diced steak in a griddled shell with lettuce cheese pico de gallo and a touch of guacamole
Ala Carte Grilled Chicken Taco$3.95
Marinated chicken breast in our grilled signature shell, with lettuce tomato and cheese.
Location

111 Coors Boulevard NW E-11

Albuquerque NM

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
