Casa Taco
Come in and enjoy our Signature Tacos voted "Best in the City" by Albuquerque the Magazine 2017 and 2018
TACOS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
111 Coors Boulevard NW E-11 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
111 Coors Boulevard NW E-11
Albuquerque NM
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Golden Pride
Come in and enjoy!
THB
The Human Bean of Seaside is a drive thru coffee shop offering hot, iced and frozen favorites. We also offer a variety of baked goods, to go boxes and lots more.
Garcia’s Kitchen-Central
Come in and enjoy!
Dawgs for a Cause llc
Food Truck