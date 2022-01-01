Go
Come in and enjoy our Signature Tacos since 2002, voted " Best in the City" by Albuquerque the Magazine 2017, 2018, 2019

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

704 HWY 195 • $

Avg 4.5 (130 reviews)

Popular Items

Ground Beef Taco (1)$1.50
(3) Brisket Taco Plate$15.50
Best selling signature griddled Tacos with slow roasted brisket, hatch green chile, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
Ala Carte Ground Beef Taco$3.50
Classic seasoned ground beef taco in our grilled signature shell, with lettuce tomato and cheese.
Ala Carte Acapulco Fish Taco$4.75
Seasoned grilled fish with a spicy serrano chile vinaigrette cole-slaw on a soft corn tortilla
Ala Carte Brisket Green Chile Taco$4.75
Best selling slow roasted brisket, local hatch green chile, melted cheese in a griddled shell with lettuce cheese and tomato
Ala Carte Carne Asada Taco$4.75
Central Mexico influenced Carne Asada marinated diced steak in a griddled shell with lettuce cheese pico de gallo and a touch of guacamole
Loaded Nacho Mama$12.95
House made tortilla chips layered with shredded cheese, pinto beans, and Chile con Queso, and ground beef topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and sliced jalapeños.
Chile Cheese Fries$5.95
Fried shoestring potatoes topped with shredded cheese and your choice of house made Hatch green Chile or Red Chile sauce
(3) Beef Taco Plate$11.75
Three of our signature griddled Tacos with seasoned ground beef, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
Chips & Queso Large$7.95
House made seasoned tortilla chips with our famous Hatch Green Chile con Queso.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

704 HWY 195

Elephant Butte NM

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
