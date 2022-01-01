Go
C.A.S.A. Tempe image

C.A.S.A. Tempe

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarHalf

750 Reviews

$

5 E 6th St

Tempe, AZ 85281

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

MARGARITA BUCKET$16.00
WELL WHISKEY BUCKET$13.00
SEX ON THE BEACH BUCKET$19.00
WELL VODKA BUCKET$13.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

5 E 6th St, Tempe AZ 85281

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Postino Annex

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Handlebar Tempe

No reviews yet

Live Music and DJs nightly. Come in and enjoy live music and great specials!

Slices on Mill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Snakes & Lattes - Tempe REBUILDING

No reviews yet

Part bar, part board game cafe, all fun! Arizona's first and largest board game bar and restaurant in down town Tempe!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

C.A.S.A. Tempe

orange star3.9 • 750 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston