Casa Tequila Bar & Grill

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1701 Duke St • $$

Avg 4.1 (221 reviews)

Popular Items

Hard Shell Taco$2.99
Jambalaya$12.99
Burrito Loco$14.99
Birria single taco$3.99
Churros$5.99
Casa Nachos$14.99
Flautas Mexicanas$14.99
Guacamole$5.99
Seafood and rice$19.99
Cheese Dip$5.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1701 Duke St

Alexandria VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
