Casa Verde

"The most awesome Mexican restaurant"-Abraham Lincoln

711 Centre Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Quesadilla$11.00
flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, chipotle sofrito, black beans...served with salsa verde (on side)
Yuca Taco$5.00
fried yuca croquetas, kale curtido, chipotle aioli, cilantro, crema (dairy allergy-cannot be done vegan)
Fried Chicken Taco$5.00
almond mole aioli, bread and butter pickles, cilantro, crema
Shrimp Diablo Taco$5.00
grilled shrimp, spicy red diablo marinade, grilled pineapple salsa, crema, cilantro
Pescado Taco$7.00
fried tilapia, pickled purple cabbage, cilantro aioli, cilantro, crema
Carnitas Taco$7.00
slow-cooked pork shoulder, queso sauce, salsa verde, radish, onion, pickled jalapenos, pepitas, cilantro, crema
Cauliflower Taco$5.00
red onion escabeche, salsa verde, crema, cilantro
Guacamole w/ chips$10.00
Brussels Taco$5.00
crispy brussel sprouts, cotija cheese, salsa verde, toasted pepitas, pomegranate, crema
Beef Barbacoa Taco$6.00
slow-roasted beef, chimichurri, queso fresco, crispy shallots, cilantro
Location

Jamaica Plain MA

Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
