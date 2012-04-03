Casa Aguilar - 1960 US HWY 70 SE suite 244 #2-106
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
2359 Us Highway 70 Se, Hickory NC 28602
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mas Amor Cantina - 883 Highland Avenue Southeast
No Reviews
883 Highland Avenue Southeast Hickory, NC 28602
View restaurant