CASABE Fruit Store & Delicatessen image
Sandwiches

CASABE Fruit Store & Delicatessen

Open today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

276 Essex St.

Lawrence, MA 01840

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Casabe Tuna Wrap$8.99
Lettuce, Tuna Salad, Tomato, Green Apples, Cranberries, and a Wrap
Freshly Pressed Orange Juice$7.99
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$5.99
Fruit Salad$3.49
Kiwi, Cantaloupe, Mango, Pineapple, Strawberry, Blueberries
Turkey Bacon Avocado$8.99
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Chicken Bacon Ranch$10.99
Bananaberry Smoothie$6.99
Casabe Breakfast Burrito$8.99
Green Smoothie$7.49
Balsamic Grilled Chicken & Avocado$8.99
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

276 Essex St., Lawrence MA 01840

