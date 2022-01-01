Go
Casa Bella Restaurant

Here at Casa Bella, owners Angelo and Tony Locantore have pressed the importance of "fresh ingredients" throughout their years of ownership. At Casa Bella, the chef will marry these ingredients to serve you delicious Italian cuisine. Angelo and Tony Locantore welcome you to Casa Bella where the fine cuisine, warm, inviting ambiance and impeccable service effortlessly combine to create a rich and authentic dining experience. From our family to yours, we invite you to experience it for yourself, so we can continue to do what we love, helping you find your "other home" here at Casa Bella.

Popular Items

HONEY GINGER CALAMARI$14.95
Fried calamari pan seared with scallions in a honey ginger sauce.
PAPPARDELLE VODKA$20.95
Homeade large noodles with peas, onions in a pink vodka sauce
SHRIMP FRA'DIAVOLO$26.95
Shrimp sauteed with spicy or mild tomato sauce, served over linguine
FUSILLI AMATRICIANA$21.95
Spiral pasta with tomato sauce, with onions and pancetta
MOZZARELLA CAROZZA$11.95
Breaded, fried mozzarella with marinera sauce on the side
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$22.95
Breaded chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella cheese, topped with tomato sauce, served over linguine
CHICKEN MARSALA$23.95
Chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms and marsala wine
TORTELLINI CASA BELLA$21.95
Meat tortellini with ham, sweet peas, and onions in a pink or white cream sauce
1/2 PAPPARDELLE VODKA$15.95
FARFALLE$28.95
Bow tie pasta with shrimp and crab meat in a pink vodka sauce
Location

300 U.S. 46

Denville NJ

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
The Pasta Shop Denville

The Pasta Shop is a fine casual eatery featuring hand made specialties and wood-fired Italian American classics. We strive to be a neighborhood mainstay and to nourish our friends, families and community with seasonal Italian recipes served simply with care and craft.

Jimmy Tomato's Pizzeria

Teva Delivery

Dartcor

