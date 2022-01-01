Go
Casa do Pastel

430 East Sample Road • $

Avg 4.3 (1119 reviews)

Ham + Cheese + Egg Sandwich$4.50
Beef Pastel$2.80
Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef and minced green olives.
Chicken Pastel$2.80
Deep fried crispy dough filled with our delicious homemade shredded chicken breast.
Kibe$2.85
A traditional middle eastern countries culinary dish that is very popular in Brazil, consist of bulgur wheat, lean ground beef, onions, mint and spices.
Red Bull$3.00
Chicken Ball$2.85
A popular food in Brazil, filled with shredded chicken breast only, battered and fried.
Chicken Ball + Cream Cheese$2.85
A popular food in Brazil, filled with shredded chicken breast and Cream cheese, battered and fried.
Beef + Eggs + Cheese Pastel$3.75
Deep fried crispy dough filled with homemade seasoning lean ground beef, minced green olives, chopped hard boiled eggs and mozzarella cheese.
Cheese Bread$1.75
Baked many times a day our cheese bread recipe is a success among all of our customers.
Gluten free.
Cheese Pastel$2.80
Deep fried crispy dough filled with mozzarella shredded cheese.
430 East Sample Road

Pompano Beach FL

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
