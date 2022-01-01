Casa Grande Mexican Restaurant
Enroll in our Rewards Program!
49 Township Rd. 1429 W.
Popular Items
Location
49 Township Rd. 1429 W.
South Point OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pizza 314
Serving up authentic pies, hoagies, pastas, wings and salads. Our products are inspired by 2 generations of quality pizza makers where only the best ingredients make the cut. Come by and enjoy a great handcrafted experience.
Roccos Ristorante
Come in and enjoy!
Bellacino's
Come in and enjoy!
Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe
A QUALITY sports bar! Great food, legendary sports, and EPIC fun!