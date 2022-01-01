Go
Casa Grande Mexican Restaurant

49 Township Rd. 1429 W.

Popular Items

Shredded Chicken Chimichangas$10.25
Shredded chicken wrapped in a deep-fried flour tortilla topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Small Cheese Dip$3.80
Made from scratch daily using melted-to-perfection White American cheese blended with milk and a pinch of fresh, minced jalapeño.
Pollo Juan ⭐️$11.99
Strips of grilled chicken topped with our signature cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Dinner Combo (3) ⭐️$11.50
Mix and match any three burritos, enchiladas, tacos, chimichangas, or taquitos. All combinations served with rice and beans.
Mexican Rice$3.25
An order of Mexican rice.
Dinner Combo (2)$10.50
Mix and match any two burritos, enchiladas, tacos, chimichangas, or taquitos. All combinations served with rice and beans.
Fajita Nachos ⭐️$12.99
Nachos piled high with your choice of chicken or steak grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers topped with our signature cheese dip.
El Texano ⭐️$14.25
Grilled steak and chicken sautéed with shrimp, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served on a bed of rice, with tortillas, and topped with our signature cheese dip.
👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family-Size Cheese Dip 16oz$11.50
16 ounces of our signature cheese dip with a large bag of chips.
Quesadilla Casa Grande ⭐️$11.99
A grilled flour tortilla with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, topped with our signature cheese dip and served with rice.
Location

South Point OH

SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
