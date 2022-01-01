Go
Casa Lahori

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

11975 Bernardo Plaza Dr • $$

Avg 4 (39 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Pakora$8.00
Channay$10.00
Anda Shami$7.00
Samosa Channa$7.00
Chicken Tenders$5.00
Samosa$4.00
Fish Pakora$9.00
Aloo Gobi$11.00
Shrimp Pakora$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11975 Bernardo Plaza Dr

San Diego CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
