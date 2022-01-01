Go
Toast

Casali's

Come in and enjoy!

32 South Saint Marys Street. Ste 2

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Create Your Own Pasta$8.95
Dinner Garden Salad$10.00
Portabella Ravioli$16.95
Chicken Parm Pasta$15.95
Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo$20.95
Kid Chicken Tenders and Fries (3)$6.50
Philly Steak + Cheese$9.95
Chicken Fingers + Fries (4)$7.95
Shrimp Scampi$15.95
Fish Fry$12.95
See full menu

Location

32 South Saint Marys Street. Ste 2

Saint Marys PA

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Keystone Corner Lunch

No reviews yet

We’re an affordable, local lunch and dinner spot serving specialty hot dogs, hand cut fries, and classic burgers and shakes. We aim to create a dining experience for customers that has an energetic, friendly, and unique atmosphere. We serve up seriously fun food!

Straub Beer Store

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Straub Brewery

No reviews yet

Straub Tap Room and Visitors Center offers classic German Lagers and Ales as well as new beer types. The pub-style menu offers melts, tacos, quesadillas, sandwiches, loaded nachos, pretzels, and BBQ.

The Brew Bank Brewing CO.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston