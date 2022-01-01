Go
Casa Ora

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:30 AM

148 Meserole Street

Brooklyn, NY 11206

Popular Items

Asado Negro Bowl$20.00
Braised short rib with burnt papelón sauce (natural sugar cane), jasmine rice ＆ black beans gluten-free.
Vegan Empanada (1)$6.00
Gluten-free corn empanadas with impossible meat.
GUACAMOLE$16.00
Served with naturally gluten-free plantain chips vegan.
Arepa Black Bean (Vegan No Cheese) (1)$8.00
(1) gluten-free cornmeal arepa with black beans and guacamole.
Shredded Beef Bowl$15.00
Shredded beef with jasmine rice ＆ black beans gluten-free, dairy-free.
Empanada Black Bean (1)$5.00
Gluten-free cornmeal empanada with black bean.
Asado Negro Arepa (1)$12.00
(1) gluten-free cornmeal arepa with asado negro (braised short rib) in natural cane sugar papelón.
Chicken Salad Bowl (Reina Pepiada)$15.00
Avocado chicken salad (reina pepiada) with jasmine rice ＆ black beans gluten-free, dairy-free, contains mayo.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:30 am

Location

148 Meserole Street, Brooklyn NY 11206

Directions

