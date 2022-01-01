Go
Toast

Casavana Cuban Cuisine

Your favorite traditional Cuban cuisine restaurant in South Florida.

2814 Northeast 8th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pan Con Bistec$9.95
Our famous steak sandwich on toasted Cuban bread served with grilled with onions and garnished with sliced tomatoes and topped off with julienne fries.
Vaca Frita$15.95
A flavorful shredded flank steak grilled to perfection, topped with sauteed onions.
Extra Large Sopa de Pollo$7.95
32oz. Chicken soup SOUPS AVAILABLE AFTER 10:30am
Palomilla$15.95
Traditional style steak, cooked on the grill, garnished with chopped onions and parsley.
Bistec de Pollo$14.95
Boneless and skinless chicken breast grilled to order garnished with chopped onions and parsley.
Chicken Vaca Frita$13.95
Flavorful shredded chicken grilled to perfection topped with sauteed onions.
Empanada.$2.95
Cuban turnover filled with ham & Swiss cheese, beef, chicken or spinach.
See full menu

Location

2814 Northeast 8th Street

Homestead FL

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Macros Made EZ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grazianos Market Doral

No reviews yet

We’re the Grazianos – an Argentinian family of food lovers.
We cook, pour, grill, bake, sizzle and source the finest flavors from home, and serve them across Miami.

Grazianos Market Bird Road

No reviews yet

We’re the Grazianos – an Argentinian family of food lovers. We cook, pour, grill, bake, sizzle and source the finest flavors from home, and serve them across Miami.

Grazianos Market Weston

No reviews yet

We’re the Grazianos – an Argentinian family of food lovers.
We cook, pour, grill, bake, sizzle and source the finest flavors from home, and serve them across Miami.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston