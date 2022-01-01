The Casba Bar
Open today 12:00 PM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
6319 Guilford Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
6319 Guilford Avenue, Indianapolis IN 46220
Nearby restaurants
Monon Food Co
Come in and enjoy!
Petite Chou
Petite Chou will be open Thursday - Sunday for patio dining and online carryout.
Garden Table
fresh juicery | local eatery
317 BBQ
We believe in keeping things simple and doing it well. We honor the culture of texas style barbecue while utilizing local products. Although we don't have access to Texas specific woods (ie. mesquite and post oak), we source local DNR approved hickory and oak. Our meats are cooked over hard wood for a delicious, smokey finish. 317BBQ's in-house team works diligently to prepare scratch sides, sauces and desserts for your enjoyment.