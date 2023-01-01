Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cascade restaurants you'll love

Cascade restaurants
Must-try Cascade restaurants

Main pic

 

Whistle Stop Cafe - 109 N Main St

109 N Main St, Cascade

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Traditional Breakfast$10.50
2 Eggs any style, 3 Strips of Bacon, 3 Sausage links or 1 Sausage Patty or Ham Steak served with Hashbrowns & Toast OR 2 Pancakes OR 2 Cinnamon French Toast.
Tri-Tip Blue Cheese Steak Salad$11.75
Tri-tip, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, avocado, blue cheese, tomatoes and croutons on a bed of spring mix lettuce. Served with blue cheese dressing.
Deep Fried Mac 'n Cheese Balls$8.75
3 large Deep Fried Mac and Cheese Balls, stuffed with mac and cheese, smoked bacon, and green onion. Served with our house made chipotle sauce.
More about Whistle Stop Cafe - 109 N Main St
Warm Lake Lodge image

 

Warm Lake Lodge

15 Lodge Rd, Cascade

Avg 4.4 (73 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Warm Lake Lodge
Banner pic

 

Mrs. Tibs Bakery - 109 North Main Street

109 North Main Street, Cascade

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Mrs. Tibs Bakery - 109 North Main Street
