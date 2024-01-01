Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Cascade

Go
Cascade restaurants
Toast

Cascade restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Lakefront Bar & Grill - 117 Lakeshore dr

117 Lakeshore dr, Cascade

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jacked Up Philly Steak Sandwich$14.75
Prime Rib, Topped With Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions, Bacon, Jalapeños, Spicy Honey Garlic Sauce, Pepperjack Cheese & Mayo On A Hoagie Roll.
More about Lakefront Bar & Grill - 117 Lakeshore dr
Item pic

 

Whistle Stop Delivers - To The Valley Club

109 N Main St, Cascade

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ribeye Steak Sandwich$15.50
Thin Sliced Ribeye Steak, Sautee Onions & Mushrooms, With A Hint of Steak Sauce, Swiss cheese On A Hoagie Roll.
Steak & Eggs Stuffed Sandwich$10.75
Tender Steak, Scrambled Eggs, Chipotle Sauce & Shredded Cheese In A Caibatta Roll.
Steak Avocado Sandwich$14.25
A ciabatta roll stuffed with marinated steak, avocado, cilantro and pepperjack cheese
More about Whistle Stop Delivers - To The Valley Club
Map

More near Cascade to explore

Boise

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (498 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (544 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1229 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (706 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston