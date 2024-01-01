Steak sandwiches in Cascade
Cascade restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Lakefront Bar & Grill - 117 Lakeshore dr
117 Lakeshore dr, Cascade
|Jacked Up Philly Steak Sandwich
|$14.75
Prime Rib, Topped With Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions, Bacon, Jalapeños, Spicy Honey Garlic Sauce, Pepperjack Cheese & Mayo On A Hoagie Roll.
Whistle Stop Delivers - To The Valley Club
109 N Main St, Cascade
|Ribeye Steak Sandwich
|$15.50
Thin Sliced Ribeye Steak, Sautee Onions & Mushrooms, With A Hint of Steak Sauce, Swiss cheese On A Hoagie Roll.
|Steak & Eggs Stuffed Sandwich
|$10.75
Tender Steak, Scrambled Eggs, Chipotle Sauce & Shredded Cheese In A Caibatta Roll.
|Steak Avocado Sandwich
|$14.25
A ciabatta roll stuffed with marinated steak, avocado, cilantro and pepperjack cheese